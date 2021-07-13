Demi Lovato Reflects on “Huge Transition” of Coming Out as Non-Binary: “If You Misgender Me, That’s OK”

Watch : Demi Lovato Comes Out as Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Demi Lovato is letting fans know they understand if using their new pronouns may be difficult to remember.



In commemoration of Non-Binary Awareness Week, the 28-year-old singer recently shared a personal message to Instagram, opening up about the transition of using they/them pronouns after coming out as non-binary in May. "If you misgender me—that's okay," they wrote in the July 13 social media post. "I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It's a huge transition to change the pronouns I've used for myself my entire life. And it's difficult to remember sometimes!"



"As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, the shift will come naturally," the singer added. "I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."



The "Cool for the Summer" musician further explained their reason behind sharing the genuine message within the accompanying caption of the post. "I felt the need to post this because I often find that the change in pronouns can be confusing for some, and difficult to remember for others," they wrote. "It's all about your intention."