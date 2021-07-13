You’ll Bend and Snap Over Reese Witherspoon’s Never-Before-Seen Legally Blonde Photos

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Was Perfect for "Legally Blonde": E! News Rewind

Omigod you guys, how is Legally Blonde 20 years old?

Co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair celebrated the beloved film's two-decade anniversary by sharing never-before-seen pics from the set that made viewers everywhere feel like a Delta Nu sister.

"Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life," Reese joked on her Instagram account. "But truly...playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

The Big Little Lies actress continued, "Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades."

She then teased the third Legally Blonde film, which Mindy Kaling is writing. "I wonder...what will Elle do next?" Reese pondered.

Among many other behind-the-scenes moments, Reese's Instagram featured pics of her holding Elle's famous chihuahua Bruiser, kissing onscreen love interest Luke Wilson, giggling with Selma during a take and the iconic bend and snap scene.

Selma also shared several pics from the feminist movie's set to Instagram. She shared one of Matthew Davis, who played Warner Huntington III, grabbing her from behind as she stared icily in character at the camera. The actress also posed in her Vivian Kensington costume among other actors that played Harvard Law School students.