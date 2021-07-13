2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Nikki and Brie Bella Just Debuted "Chic" New Matching Haircuts

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 13, 2021
New 'do, new chapter. 

Total Bellas stars Nikki and Brie Bella shared their ultimate twinning haircuts on Tuesday, July 13. "Twinning Chic Cuts," Nikki captioned on Instagram earlier today. "Mama needed the new chapter hairdo. Thank you @mandeepstylist you are amazing!" 

Nikki poses side-by-side with identical twin Brie, who dons a summery floral dress. The WWE champion sisters stare into the camera as they debut a new dark, layered cut.

Brie posted the same series of pics, writing, "Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday. Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday @regiisovalounge. Twin haircuts. And a couple stops at some of my favorite places!! @bouchon_bistro @northblockyountville @hestanhome Now back to the mountains!!!!"

It's clear these two mamas opted for a sweet summer spa day while on vacation in Yountville, Calif. Former Total Divas co-star Milena Roucka commented, "Love the hair" with three heart-eye emojis. Nattie Neidhart added, "Love the length!!!!!"

Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Baby Pics

Brie also is gearing up to ring in son Buddy Danielson's first birthday on Aug. 1. The tow-haired tot even is getting close to taking his first steps

Check out Brie and Nikki's matching haircuts above!

