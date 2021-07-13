2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Emmy Nominee Hannah Waddingham Has a Message For Those Who Haven't Watched Ted Lasso

Following her 2021 Emmy nomination, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham discussed the Apple TV+ hit, her plans to celebrate and more.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 13, 2021 7:56 PMTags
Watch: 2021 Emmy Nominations for Comedy Actor, Actress & Series

We believe in believe, and so does Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the actress couldn't help but gush about the Apple TV+ series, which earned 20 Emmy nominations on July 13. On her nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hannah revealed she was in disbelief when she first learned the news.

"Well, my manager came into my hotel room and said it," she exclusively told E! News. "And I went, ‘Hold on, make sure you've got that right first before I get excited.'"

After seeing her name on the list of nominees, Hannah was at a total loss for words, but, thankfully the Game of Thrones alum has since embraced the big news and is ready to celebrate. "I'm gonna get absolutely smashed out of my mind," she said with a laugh. "Why not? The work's done."

Of course, Hannah was eager to celebrate with her Ted Lasso family, including Juno Temple, who is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Summer 2021 TV Premiere Dates

"We both just blubbed [sic]," she shared on congratulating her co-star. "It's just incredible to share this with each other, it's just insane."

Released in August of last year, Ted Lasso became a sleeper hit amid the pandemic thanks to its optimistic characters, literal spit takes and heartwarming plot points. And, as Hannah detailed, she isn't surprised that people are still loving the series almost a year later.

"Friends of mine have watched it two times, three times," she explained. "That's down to the writing, plucking at people's heartstrings and people's funny bones. You know, that it just keeps on giving."

As for those who've yet to tune in to the laugh-out-loud comedy, Hannah had the following message: "I would say you are genuinely missing out. Because, for those people who think it's about football, I think we all know it's very much not about football. It's about the beautiful game of people in each other's lives more than anything."

For more of Hannah, catch the season two premiere of Ted Lasso July 23 on Apple TV+.

