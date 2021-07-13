Spice Girls' Emma Bunton Marries Longtime Love Jade Jones

Watch : The Spice Girls: Then vs. Now

Stop right now with this surprise wedding announcement!

On Tuesday, July 13, Emma Bunton had big news to share with her fans and followers on social media. As it turns out, the Spice Girls member secretly got married to longtime love Jade Jones in a private wedding ceremony.

"Mr and Mrs. Jones," Emma wrote on Instagram with a photo from the altar.

For the special ceremony, the 45-year-old singer opted for a classic white dress and floral headpiece. As for Jade, he showed off his unique style with a fedora, sneakers and must-see blazer. "Me and Mrs. Jones," the Damage singer wrote on Instagram while posing with his wife after the ceremony.

Soon after the first wedding photos surfaced online, family and friends reacted with celebratory messages in the comments section.

Victoria Beckham wrote, "Congratulations! Love u both so much!! X" while Mel B commented, "Yipppeee" with heart eye emojis. Fellow English singer Kimberley Walsh added, "The most gorgeous couple."