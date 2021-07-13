Zendaya Gives a Nod to Lola Bunny With Space Jam: A New Legacy Premiere Look

Zendaya's outfit for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere was a total slam dunk.
While walking the red carpet at the Regal Theater in Los Angeles on July 12, the 24-year-old actress rocked a Moschino suit inspired by her character Lola Bunny. From sporting the Tune Squad's team colors to wearing a face mask embellished with a sparkly basketball, Zendaya went all out for the big night.
"Mask courtesy of my mama," she wrote on Instagram Stories.
And while the Emmy winner noted she didn't "have the ears" Lola has, she thought a "ponytail is close enough."
Zendaya was styled by Law Roach and Jeremy Scott, who both agreed the ensemble was a win. As Roach wrote on Instagram, "Tell me you're Lola Bunny without telling me you're Lola Bunny...."
Zendaya spoke about what it was like to provide the voice for Lola during a recent interview for E!'s Daily Pop.
"There's obviously a sense of pressure because she is such an iconic character," she told Victor Cruz. "You know, we've all grown up with her. I know I was literally born the year this [original] movie came out. And I come from a basketball family."
The Euphoria star also weighed in on Lola's new look for the sequel, with director Malcolm D. Lee telling Entertainment Weekly Lola "was very sexualized" in the first movie and that he wanted her to be "feminine without being objectified" in this film.
"She's a team member, MVP. She's gotta be suited right, you know? She's gotta be taken care of," Zendaya added. "More probably realistic to actually hoop in, you know? She has these beautiful characteristics. She's smart and capable, a natural leader."
Zendaya co-stars alongside LeBron James and Don Cheadle in the film. Fans can see Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and on HBO Max starting July 16.
To see more of Zendaya's best looks, scroll on.