Here's What Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's Latest Posts Reveal About Their Feud

Watch : Tristan Thompson Responds to Lamar Odom's Comment on Khloe

They don't teach you these moves on the basketball court!

Last week, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom made headlines after they both spotted Khloe Kardashian's latest bikini photo on Instagram.

After Lamar called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a "hottie" in the comments section, Tristan hit back at Lamar by writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," with two shrugging emojis.

While the athletes kept quiet on social media over the weekend, this week is a whole different story.

Lamar decided to repost a Twitter message that read, "NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom." And to further stir the pot, the post featured video of NBA All Star players trying not to laugh as they listened to Fergie's infamous version of the National Anthem.

On Tuesday, July 13, Tristan appeared to respond by posting an Instagram Story that read, "Dear Lord, in a world of distractions, help us to focus on you."