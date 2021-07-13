Here's What Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom's Latest Posts Reveal About Their Feud

2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
They don't teach you these moves on the basketball court!

Last week, Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom made headlines after they both spotted Khloe Kardashian's latest bikini photo on Instagram.

After Lamar called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a "hottie" in the comments section, Tristan hit back at Lamar by writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," with two shrugging emojis.

While the athletes kept quiet on social media over the weekend, this week is a whole different story.

Lamar decided to repost a Twitter message that read, "NBA Twitter watching Tristan Thompson pretend to act tough on Lamar Odom." And to further stir the pot, the post featured video of NBA All Star players trying not to laugh as they listened to Fergie's infamous version of the National Anthem.

On Tuesday, July 13, Tristan appeared to respond by posting an Instagram Story that read, "Dear Lord, in a world of distractions, help us to focus on you."

The post received a mixed reaction from fans who remain fascinated by any and all updates. "Tristan baby, you are the distraction…a spectacle even," one user wrote. Another added, "Don't bring the Lord into what you started."

For those wondering what Khloe thinks of the basketball players' actions off of the court, she doesn't seem too impressed.

"Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," an insider recently shared with E! News. "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh." 

And while the Good American designer is focused on co-parenting her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan, she isn't interested in giving the romantic relationship another chance.

"Khloe is done with him romantically but they still talk every day and see each other often," a source shared. "They have to communicate because of True and Khloe doesn't want any stress or tension added to her life. She keeps it cordial, but is not taking him back."

Perhaps these basketball players just need a short time out. 

