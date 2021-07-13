2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Emmys 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page and More Among First-Time Nominees

Nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced on July 13. Find out which TV stars have the honor of being nominated for the first time ever.

Watch: Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

A moment to remember.

On July 13, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the A-listers nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award, including Elizabeth Olsen, Jason SudeikisRegé-Jean Page, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jonathan Majors and more with their first-ever Emmy nominationsMJ Rodriguez also made history as the first-ever transgender lead actor nominated for an Emmy for her role on Pose. 

In total, there are 44 first-time performer nominations across the Lead, Supporting, Guest and Short Form categories. 

Shows including Lovecraft CountryThe Flight Attendant, The CrownTed Lasso and Bridgerton, alongside mini-series WandaVision, are amongst the series with first-time nominees. 

Like the inaugural nominated stars, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma called this year's nominees a "particularly heartwarming" batch due to challenging past year amidst the coronavirus pandemic

The 2021 ceremony is set to take place Sept. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. 

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

While we don't know just yet who will take home their very first Emmy, check out all of the stars who just received their first-ever nomination!

Netflix
Anya Taylor-Joy

The multi-talented star received her first Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Queen's Gambit.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Jason Sudeikis

The awards just keep coming in for Ted Lasso! Jason Sudeikis made his Emmy nomination debut for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his titular role on Ted Lasso.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Regé-Jean Page

The Duke of Hastings landed his first Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bridgerton.

Brad Goreski
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco received her first-ever Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Vision on critically-acclaimed Disney+ mini-series, WandaVision.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Elizabeth Olsen

The star is recognized for her turn as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision alongside co-star Bettany. Elizabeth Olsen is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez already made history with her Lead Actress in a Drama Series nomination for Pose, marking a historic moment for trans lead stars.

Netflix
Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for portraying Princess Diana on The Crown.

NBC
Josh O'Connor

After winning a Golden Globe for his role on The Crown, Josh O'Connor is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his turn as Prince Charles.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage
Jonathan Majors

Rising star Jonathan Majors received an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination for Lovecraft Country.

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jurnee Smollett

The Lovecraft Country star earned her first Emmy nom for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. 

Sarah Shatz/HBO
Evan Peters

Despite exiting mid-way through Mare of Easttown, Evan Peters a.k.a our Internet boyfriend landed his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the HBO Max series.

