Ron Cephas Jones and Daughter Jasmine Deserve an Emmy for Their Sweet Nominations Announcement

Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones are continuing to be a golden father-daughter duo.



The two actors joined family forces to announce the nominations for the 2021 Primetime Emmys on July 13. But, before they got to the highly anticipated list, Ron couldn't help but just sweetly compliment his daughter on a job well done when it comes to her fast-growing amount of accolades, which include winning her own Emmy last year.



"Not only is it an honor to announce the 2021 Emmy nominees," Ron began his speech. "But I get to do it with my very own superstar daughter." The cute shout-out prompted his daughter to jokingly respond, "Dad, you promised you wouldn't embarrass me."



"I'm sorry sweetheart," Ron quipped back and in a moment of subtle, but well-deserved flexing, continued, "But, we did kinda make television history last year. I mean, I know I'm partial but I think your Emmy is the most beautiful Emmy in all the world."