The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
This Video of Kit Harington Reacting to a Game of Thrones Slot Machine Is Priceless

Kit Harington was taken by surprise during a trip to Sin City and it was all thanks to a Game of Thrones machine. See why the actor is ready to double-check his HBO contract.

By Kisha Forde Jul 13, 2021 3:26 PM
Watch: "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

Jon Snow having a showdown with a new enemy? Well, if you're in Las Vegas, that's a now a thing.
 
During a recent trip to Sin City, Kit Harington, who played the King in the North, discovered the existence of a Game of Thrones slot machine and let's just say, he was not too thrilled.

In a TikTok video—with 2 million views and counting—shared by his pal Rob McElhenney, a voiceover is heard saying, "When you realize your deal didn't include merchandising rights." The video then cuts to Kit looking glum and confused as he stares at the brightly lit machine. 

But, even more displeasure was coming. In another video, Rob asked Kit his honest thoughts on his new TikTok account, to which Kit frankly replied, "Isn't that for kids?"

Which, like Rob, we have to disagree with. The clip then oh-so-perfectly cut to GoT's Ygritte (a.k.a Rose Leslie, Kit's offscreen wife) spewing off her infamous line: "You know nothing Jon Snow."

Now that's a fact that may sound familiar for both Jon Snow and Kit.

Back in 2019, when most fans were in an uproar over arguably the most crucial part of the series (that still much-talked about series ending where Jon ends up killing Deanerys), the actor revealed he didn't actually watch the finale.

"I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy," he revealed at the time. "I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."

Maybe now is good a time as any to revisit?

