Watch Tilda Swinton Perfectly Prank Timothée Chalamet at Cannes Film Festival

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
It looks like Tilda Swinton really wanted people to call Timothée Chalamet by her name. 

During a screening of Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, July 12, the actress had some fun with her 25-year-old co-star when she pulled off a perfect prank for all to see. 

While the audience was standing and applauding, the Avengers alum grabbed a paper with her name on it and taped it to Chalamet's back before spinning him around so everyone could see. Hey, she was just making sure everyone knew who he was!

Kidding aside, the two stars had made a sartorial splash at the annual festival. While Swinton has turned out one eye-catching, colorful ensemble after the next, fans also couldn't get enough of the metallic suit Chalamet rocked for the screening. The unique silver jacquard tuxedo was by Tom Ford. Perhaps the actor's clever Instagram caption—"I don't pop molly"—gave it away.  

As his friend and fellow star Kiernan Shipka aptly commented on Instagram, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME." 

See more of the Cannes Film Festival looks worthy of many fire emojis below! 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Wes Anderson & Timothée Chalamet

Squad goals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

The Anne Boleyn star glimmers in a sparkly lavender dress at the Kering Women In Motion Awards event.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Iris Law

The 20-year-old model turns heads in a plunging white gown at the screening of The French Dispatch.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
Adrien Brody & Owen Wilson

Dynamic duo! Adrien Brody and Owen Wilson snap photos on the red carpet at The French Dispatch screening. 

P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Salma Hayek

Anything but blue! The actress shines bright in a dazzling blue design at the Kering Women In Motion Awards event.

Kate Green/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet & Adrien Brody

BFFs! The French Dispatch co-stars share a laugh on the red carpet before a screening of their film. Adrien is holding sunglasses by Persol. 

Stefanie Rex/picture alliance via Getty Images
Owen Wilson & Tilda Swinton

The co-stars share a laugh while on the red carpet.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Sean Penn & Dylan Penn

Father-daughter duo! Sean and Dylan pose on the red carpet at the premiere of their film Flag Day.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Paz Vega

The actress has cameras flashing as she shows off her stunning black dress at the screening of Peaceful.

BACKGRID
Marion Cotillard

The actress and producer dons overalls at the photocall for her new film Bigger Than Us.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Haley Lu Richardson

Flower crown queen! The actress is pretty in pink at the premiere of Stillwater.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Matt Damon

The A-lister is dapper as ever at the Cannes premiere for Stillwater.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith

All love! The actress shines in an elaborate Gucci number.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Abigail Breslin

We're green with envy over the actress' emerald ensemble. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Chiara Ferragni

The Italian influencer sports a neon gown by Giambattista Valli. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Catrinel Marlon

The Romanian star sparkles in an artistic mini dress. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Diane Kruger

The A-lister dominates the spotlight in a tulle frock designed by Armani Prive. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Bella Hadid

Diamonds are a girl's best friend! 

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Elena Lenina

Known for her outrageous hairstyles, Lenina returns to Cannes with an over-the-top braided updo.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Andie MacDowell

The actress sports a divine Versace gown on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Isabelle Huppert

Oh so French! The Oscar winner looks cool as a cucumber in her dark shades. 

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel

The model steps out in Etro. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Bella Hadid

After walking the runways for Off-White and Jacquemus at Paris Fashion Week, the model travels south to once again wow the crowds with her stunning good looks and style. For the occasion, she wears Chopard jewelry and a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Adam Driver

After a more than year-long delay, the Star Wars actor walks the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of Annette.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Marion Cotillard

Ahead of Annette's premiere, the woman of the hour walks up the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Foster

The Palme d'Or recipient charms the crowd in an elegant white dress and Chopard jewelry.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Dressed in a black tulle gown, the movie star exudes poise as she takes on the role of godmother of the Trophée Chopard.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Dame Helen Mirren

As per usual, the Brit is absolutely effervescent in a bright yellow dress and matching jewels.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Maggie Gyllenhaal

After being selected as a jury member, the actress walks the red carpet in Chopard jewelry with Spike Lee and other famous figures.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Bong Joon-Ho

The Parasite director attends the film festival, reuniting with friends like Spike Lee and Song Kang-ho.

