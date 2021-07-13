Ashley Graham Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham's pregnancy announcement deserves its own magazine cover.
On Tuesday, July 13, the supermodel revealed she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together. To share the exciting news with her 13 million Instagram followers, the author posted a stunning photo of herself cradling her baby bump.
"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories," Graham captioned the picture, taken by Ervin. "I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."
Ervin, who tied the knot with Graham in 2010, commented on his longtime love's announcement post with two heart emojis. Replied Graham, "I love you."
The baby on the way will join the couple's first child and soon-to-be big brother, son Isaac Ervin. It was just over a year ago that the pair welcomed their firstborn. "At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," Graham wrote on social media in January 2020. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
Since then, Graham has been very open about her motherhood journey, including that one relatable time she changed her son's diaper on the floor of a Staples store. "S--t just got real!" she wrote to her Instagram followers a month after giving birth. "First diaper blow up while running errands with no restroom in sight! Thank God I remembered to put the changing mat in the diaper bag!!!"
In February, Graham dished to E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts about what she's learned since becoming a parent. "It taught me a lot about patience," she explained, "how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."
And as for that pressure to "snap back" after pregnancy, Graham called B.S. on that. As she explained on Daily Pop, "I think it's an unattainable reality for most women and it's been an unattainable reality for myself."
For Graham, it's all about maintaining a body positive mindset. "t's all about words and affirmation," she shared. "I know that my words have so much power over my life and my future that I'm very careful with how I use them."