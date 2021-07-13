Reign Disick Is Dad Scott Disick's "Mini Me" In Adorable New Photo

Like father, like son.
Scott Disick took to Instagram Stories on Monday, July 12 to post a photo of his "mini me" Reign Disick. The snapshot showed the 6-year-old child sitting with his iPad onboard a private jet, and they weren't the only passengers on the flight. Scott also shared a picture of "another mini me," his daughter Penelope Disick.
Speaking of P, she celebrated her 9th birthday last week and her dad marked the major milestone with a tribute on Instagram.
"My life my love my everything," he captioned a picture of the father-daughter duo. "You have changed my life forever peep, I honestly can't express my love for thru trying on an iPhone but with that said, I love you to much!!!!!! And will never stop loving you each and every day for the rest of your life and will protect you till the day I die. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PENELOPE!"
Kourtney Kardashian—who shares Reign, Penelope and 11-year-old son Mason Disick with Scott—also shared a birthday message. "My birthday girl!" she wrote on the social network. "My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9. My life is sooooo much better because of you."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star even gave fans a glimpse at the gift Penelope received from Travis Barker—a personalized pink drum set.
"Penelope you're a rock star," Kourtney's blink-182 boyfriend wrote in the comments section. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
Scott's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin wished Penelope a happy birthday, as well. "Little peesh," she wrote in the comments section of Scott's post. "Happy birthday to the best facialist in town."
Earlier this month, a source close to Amelia and Scott told E! News the couple is looking to move to the Hamptons for the rest of the summer and that the kids will "definitely visit" them there.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it," the insider said. "She's learning a lot. It's definitely a whole new world for her but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them and Scott thinks it's great Kourtney is okay with Amelia being around. It makes everything much easier for both of their lives."
During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, Kourtney said she and her ex are "great friends" and co-parents. "We're family, you know?" Scott added. "I think we always will be."
And they both gave each other their blessings regarding their new romances. "I think if you really love somebody you want them to be happy no matter what," Scott said, "so I do give her a blessing to be happy."
Added Kourtney, "Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing."