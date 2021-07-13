Aubrey O’Day Says She’s Leaving the U.S. to Start a “New Life” in “Emotionally Raw” Message

Watch : Is Pauly D Good Enough for Aubrey O'Day?

Aubrey O' Day's latest news is a real show stopper.



The 37-year-old former Danity Kane singer recently shared some life-changing news with fans on social media, announcing that she has officially moved out of the U.S. In a candid Instagram post, Aubrey detailed her decision to start anew abroad.

"For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I've been wanting to move out of the country for a while now," she captioned the July 10 post. "So.. I have :)! I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life."

"I've been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw," she wrote. "I have no idea what will come next…which completely exacerbates the control freak in me. however.. life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me."

Although a few Instagram Story snaps detailed that she has been "traveling for two days," the star also posted a small clip to Twitter that mentions a destination of Dubai.