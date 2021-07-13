Aubrey O’Day Says She’s Leaving the U.S. to Start a “New Life” in “Emotionally Raw” Message

Aubrey O' Day's latest news is a real show stopper.
The 37-year-old former Danity Kane singer recently shared some life-changing news with fans on social media, announcing that she has officially moved out of the U.S. In a candid Instagram post, Aubrey detailed her decision to start anew abroad.
"For those of you who are friends, or have spent enough time on my Twitter over the years to get into my mind, you know I've been wanting to move out of the country for a while now," she captioned the July 10 post. "So.. I have :)! I sold my place in America and just boarded my flight to a new life."
"I've been so anxious, scared, emotionally raw," she wrote. "I have no idea what will come next…which completely exacerbates the control freak in me. however.. life just got too predictable and uninspiring for me."
Although a few Instagram Story snaps detailed that she has been "traveling for two days," the star also posted a small clip to Twitter that mentions a destination of Dubai.
The "Show Stopper" singer also listed her reasons for making the move including, "the industry, society's cravings, our leaders and the product consumer dynamics." She also explained that when she was in college, she sailed around the world during a semester and wants to reconnect to that experience.
"I promised myself that I would take a stand and implement change for the injustices I witnessed all over the world," she added. "And I just knew I would use my voice to make an impact!"
Aubrey was first introduced to audiences in the hit MTV show, Making The Band as a part of the best-selling group Danity Kane (who could forget?!). After the group began to part ways in 2008, Aubrey went on to complete solo projects and even starred in a few reality TV shows. The timing of her move is an interesting twist, considering she is a current cast member on the reality series, BET Presents The Encore.
When it comes the new chapter in her life, Aubrey also explained that she needs a "more profound purpose at this stage of her life than what she has learned so far."