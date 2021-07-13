KardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scarlett Johansson Shares Her 6-Year-Old Daughter's Reaction to Watching the Star in Home Alone 3

Scarlett Johansson's 6-year-old daughter, Rose, didn't react the way the actress expected upon realizing she has a role in the not-exactly-classic film Home Alone 3.

By Ryan Gajewski Jul 13, 2021 8:17 AMTags
TVScarlett JohanssonMacaulay CulkinCelebritiesSeth MeyersLate Night
Watch: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Scarlett Johansson's daughter wasn't exactly thirsty for more after seeing her mom appear in a movie that most people probably don't even realize is on the film star's resume. 

During her visit to Late Night on Monday, July 12, Scarlett told host Seth Meyers that she recently watched Home Alone 3 with 6-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Much to the 36-year-old Black Widow actress' chagrin, Rose wasn't particularly taken aback to learn that Scarlett has a role in the oft-forgotten 1997 sequel film. 

When asked about having recently showed Rose one of her formative projects, Scarlett explained, "I guess it wasn't intentional. We went through the series—we did Indiana Jones. Then we watched Back to the Future. And then, of course, naturally we did Home Alone. And I happened to be in the third Home Alone movie, and so I didn't say anything to her because I thought she would make a big deal out of it."

photos
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Home Alone

Scarlett continued, "Not surprisingly, she didn't pick up on it right away. I had to really, like—'See who that is?' She's like, 'Whatever. Is that you?' I was like, 'It's me, your momma.' And she was like, 'Oh, OK. Whatever.'"

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in New Photos

3

Katie Just Dumped Connor B. and Everyone Is Crying

The Oscar nominee, who wed Colin Jost in October, went on to admit that Home Alone 3's "plot is a little thin," leading Seth to quip, "I feel like critics have always said the third is the best of the Home Alone movies." Indeed, the third film was the first in the franchise to not include the original core cast members, such as Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Catherine O'Hara

Scarlett then joined in on the self-deprecating fun by adding, "They often say that the third of every installment is the best one." 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in New Photos

3

MAFS Stars Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Announce Divorce

4

Twitter is Calling Out the Royal Family After Prince William's Tweet

5
Exclusive

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom's Feud

Latest News

15 Things to Add to Your Work Bag Before You Go Back to the Office

Scarlett Johansson Was Let Down When Daughter Reacted to Her Old Movie

Legally Blonde Secrets That Are Just Like College, Only Funner

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Drug Trip Doesn't Sound Fun

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 6 Fashion

Katie Just Dumped Connor B. and Everyone Is Crying

Jerry O’Connell In Talks to Replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk