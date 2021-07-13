Scarlett Johansson Shares Her 6-Year-Old Daughter's Reaction to Watching the Star in Home Alone 3

Watch : Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost's Road to Marriage

Scarlett Johansson's daughter wasn't exactly thirsty for more after seeing her mom appear in a movie that most people probably don't even realize is on the film star's resume.

During her visit to Late Night on Monday, July 12, Scarlett told host Seth Meyers that she recently watched Home Alone 3 with 6-year-old daughter Rose, who she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Much to the 36-year-old Black Widow actress' chagrin, Rose wasn't particularly taken aback to learn that Scarlett has a role in the oft-forgotten 1997 sequel film.

When asked about having recently showed Rose one of her formative projects, Scarlett explained, "I guess it wasn't intentional. We went through the series—we did Indiana Jones. Then we watched Back to the Future. And then, of course, naturally we did Home Alone. And I happened to be in the third Home Alone movie, and so I didn't say anything to her because I thought she would make a big deal out of it."