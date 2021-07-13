All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 6 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Of course, The Bachelorette is all about the love and drama, but we are also here for the fashions. Episode 6 blessed us with a wide range of outfits. From the casual looks sported during Katie Thurston, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams' girl chats to Katie actually wearing a wedding dress for her first date with Justin, we saw the full spectrum of dress codes.

Of course, we watch the show eagerly anticipating who will get Katie's next rose, but we also can't help thinking, "I wonder where I can get that jumpsuit." If that sounds familiar, then you're in the right place because we hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn's outfits.

We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks from Macy's, Kohl's, Venus, Intermix, Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Etsy, Revolve, Bergdorf Goodman, SheIn, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Show Me Your Mumu, Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, Alice+Olivia, Nordstrom, and more.