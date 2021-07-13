All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 6 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Of course, The Bachelorette is all about the love and drama, but we are also here for the fashions. Episode 6 blessed us with a wide range of outfits. From the casual looks sported during Katie Thurston, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Tayshia Adams' girl chats to Katie actually wearing a wedding dress for her first date with Justin, we saw the full spectrum of dress codes.
Of course, we watch the show eagerly anticipating who will get Katie's next rose, but we also can't help thinking, "I wonder where I can get that jumpsuit." If that sounds familiar, then you're in the right place because we hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn's outfits.
We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks from Macy's, Kohl's, Venus, Intermix, Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Etsy, Revolve, Bergdorf Goodman, SheIn, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Show Me Your Mumu, Net-a-Porter, Farfetch, Alice+Olivia, Nordstrom, and more.
Tayshia always comes through with the outfits. She looked effortlessly chic in this short-sleeve cargo dress while she was discussing the upcoming week with Katie and Kaitlyn.
10 Crosby Derek Lam Women's Natural Linen-cotton Twill Mini Cargo Dress
There's so much to love about this 10 Crosby Derek Lam dress from the episode. From the cargo pocket details and the pointed collar to the tie at the waist, there are just so many well-crafted details.
Allegra K Women's Roll Up Sleeves Multi-Pocket Safari Belted Collared Shirt Dress
This dress is similar to the one we saw, but it has a zipper. If you love this vibe, but you want to mix it up, it's also available in green, gray, blue, burgundy, and black.
Calvin Klein Belted Short Sleeve Shirt Dress
This dress is so similar to the frock that The Bachelorette co-host rocked. It even has that same tie at the waist. You can also get it in black, which is just as cute!
The Penny Blossom Women’s Short Sleeve Collared Cargo Dresses
You can buy this darling cargo dress in beige, pink, or green from Etsy.
LUUKSE Sleeveless Shirt Dress
Ditch the sleeves to get through the summer heat in this version of the cargo dress. It has a cinched waist, pockets, and the perfect combination of casual coolness and polished sophistication.
At the start of her date with Justin, Katie wore a short floral dress. She looked great (as always), but she couldn't help joking that her dress wasn't exactly weather appropriate while they filmed in the cold at the resort in New Mexico. She was a great sport for the sake of fashion... and compelling reality television, of course.
Tillys Timing Floral Cinch Front Dress
This casual dress from the one-on-one date is surprisingly affordable. And, on top of that, the cinched front floral dress is on sale.
Katie was absolutely breathtaking during her one-on-one date with Justin. She rocked a bridal gown while they exchanged faux wedding vows. Then, they took some pictures with Bachelor Nation photographer Franco Lacosta. The spark was popping and so was the fashion.
Mac Duggal 12342M Crystal Accent Deep V Neck Fitted Long Gown
The highlight of the wedding photoshoot was the chemistry among the burgeoning couple, but this white gown with crystal accents came in a close second to the love story. And you just have to check out the back of the dress. The crystal details are truly stunning.
Lulus Loving the Moment White Lace-Up Maxi Dress
The Loving the Moment White Lace-Up Maxi Dress from Lulus has the same neckline and the high slit. The model in this photo is even holding a bouquet. It's giving off some major Bachelorette vibes. Plus, the maxi dress has a fun lace-up detail at the back. This would be perfect for a pre-wedding event or even a more casual wedding ceremony.
During the dinner portion of her solo date with Justin, Katie opened up about her father and the two of them seemingly become much closer. After their heart-to-heart at the dinner table, they enjoyed an outdoor concert with singer Max. Katie wore a sequined blazer that she kept closed, which made it look like a glamorous blazer dress.
Badgley Mischka Sequin Jacket
This jacket really did look like a dress during the episode. You can even size up if that's the look you're going for in real life. But if you want to go for the full-on suit, there is a matching pair of sequin pants that are absolutely to die for.
Badgley Mischka Sequin Tie-Waist Jacket
If you love the black sequined jacket from the one-on-one date, but you are open to additional options, it's also available in white.
Show Me Your Mumu Bazel Blazer Dress
If notion of sizing up to turn a jacket into a dress is too much for you, just get an actual blazer dress. The Show Me Your Mumu Bazel Blazer Dress is a total showstopper. And if you really want to steal the show, it's available in leopard print too.
& Other Stories Sequin Double Breasted Blazer Dress
This structured sequin-embellished blazer dress has hidden snaps on the inside for a clean, flawless look. The dress also comes in an elegant cream color.
Katie looked like the queen that she is along with RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars fan favorites Shea Couleé and Monét X Change for the group date. Katie wore a black and gold sequined, strapless jumpsuit and some gold heels.
Alice+Olivia Jeri Embellished Jumpsuit
This looked like a two-piece ensemble during the group date, but it's actually a jumpsuit. The Alice+Olivia Jeri Embellished Jumpsuit saves you from the task of putting an outfit together yourself. This look is glittery gold at the top and plain black on the bottom, making it perfect for a special event.
Julia Jordan Sequinned-Bodice Jumpsuit
This isn't an exact match for that Alice+Olivia jumpsuit, but it's a great way to channel that same look. This silver and black jumpsuit looks like a sequined blouse on the top and a pair of black, dress trousers on the bottom.
At the group date after party, Katie killed it in a yellow leather dress, once again looking hot while she braved the cold New Mexico weather.
Zeynep Arcay Leather Mini Dress
This yellow mini was definitely one of the standout looks of the season (so far). It's also available in brown and beige.
Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Cava Mini Dress
This yellow mini isn't made of leather, but the adjustable shoulder ties add a bit of flair to the look. You can also get this dress in pink or white.
Likely Carter Fit & Flare Minidress
This Likely mini looks just like the dress from the group date. It's not made of leather, but it really is a great substitute for anyone who wants wants to get the look for less.
Instead of a one-on-one with Connor B, Katie had a double date with Kaitlyn and her now-fiancé Jason Tartick for daytime portion. Katie wore a white sweater over a blue two-piece bathing suit along with some jean shorts for their outdoor bonding time.
Tularosa Balloon Sleeve Cardi
This white cardigan was so essential on that outdoor group date in not-so-warm-weather. The knit sweater has buttons all the way down the front and balloon sleeves.
Women's Croft & Barrow Button-Front Cardigan Sweater
If you're looking for a white cardigan at a different price point, this one is available at Kohl's for $25.
Isabella Rose Sugar on Top Bikini
The bathing suit top from the episode is sold out, but this top has the same pattern from the same brand. You can pair it with high cut, high-waist bottom or a cheeky bikini bottom.
Kaitlyn wore a sheer white cover-up to the double date and some gold flip flops. At this moment, we're not sure of Jason's outfit deets, but he kept it classic, as always.
L*SPACE Topanga Dress
The semi-sheer L*SPACE knit dress from the double date is the perfect bathing suit cover-up en route to beach and poolside activities. It's also available in pink, cream, black, and blue.... which makes it hard to choose just one.
Venus Crochet Duster Cover-Up
If you love a see-through white cover-up, this crochet duster from Venus is elegant. You can also wear it over a white tank with a pair of jeans, which makes this one a year-round article of clothing.
Havaianas Women's You Metallic Flip Flop Sandals
Havaianas flip flops are just such a classic. This metallic color is a fun twist on an iconic, durable sandal.
Spoiler Alert: When Katie showed up for the night portion of her date with Connor B in a sweatshirt, it was clear that their romance was over. However, the cropped sweatshirt did bring Katie some good memories as well. After she sent Connor B home, Blake Moynes came to her hotel room to cheer her up.... and make out, of course.
Good American Cool Crop Hoodie in Dusk
This Good American cropped hoodie from the episode is on sale for 40% off.
Eeevee Women's Casual Crop Hoodie Sweatshirt
Here's an Amazon alternative to the Good American crop hoodie.
Kaitlyn and Tayshia always show out at these rose ceremonies. Yeah, they do a great job delivering their lines and upping the intensity of that final rose, but they really bring it with their cocktail attire. Kaitlyn looked too cool in a black, long sleeve mini dress with embellishments on the cuffs. Tayshia wore a one-shoulder beige mini that was everything... as per usual.
De La Vali Women's Baltimore Dress with Diamond Cuff & Collar - Black Solid
The details on this rose ceremony dress are nothing short of incredible. You need to check out the open back, the studs on the neck and cuffs, and the ruffled shoulders. There is just so much to appreciate when it comes to the De La Vali Women's Baltimore Dress.
Naked Wardrobe The NW Mock-Neck Mini Dress
Given the amazing details of the De La Vali Women's Baltimore Dress, it's hard to find a true dupe. Nevertheless, you can never go wrong with a body-hugging dress from Naked Wardrobe, especially when it's available in so many great colors.
AZ Factory MyBody One-Shoulder Ribbed Stretch-Knit Midi Dress
This rose ceremony dress proves that beige is anything but boring.
Line & Dot Sylvie One Shoulder Ribbed Dress
This one-shoulder ribbed dress is such an on-point substitute for the AZ Factory dress from The Bachelorette.
Lulus Phenomenal Style Tan Ribbed One-Shoulder Two-Piece Midi Dress
If you're into the two-piece ensembles, this Lulus set is very reminiscent of that rose ceremony look. Plus, you can always wear each piece as a part of other outfits. And you really can't beat $58 for two articles of clothing.
Katie exuded class in this strapless, velvet gown. Unfortunately, she broke some hearts that night, but at least the episode ended on a stylish note.
Mac Duggal Strapless Velvet Column Gown
It doesn't get more stunning than this velvet rose ceremony gown. You can wear it on its own or pair it with a belt like the Bachelorette herself.
Norma Kamali Strapless Velvet Mermaid Gown
This Norma Kamali gown is nearly 50% off and it's worth every penny. This is the kind of piece you'll keep in your closet forever and wear for decades.
