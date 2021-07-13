Late Rapper's Mom Slams Wendy Williams for "Disrespectful" Segment on TikToker’s Death

Watch : Wendy Williams Celebrates Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The mother of a social media personality is responding to talk show host Wendy Williams' recent commentary about him.

TikTok user Matima Miller, also known as Swavy, died in a "senseless act of gun violence" in Delaware on Monday, July 5 at the age of 19, according to an Instagram message posted by his family.

In a segment about the influencer, Wendy caused controversy over her response to his death by saying on her show later that week, "I have no idea who this is... Neither does one person in this building." Wendy went on to say that Swavy has "more followers than me" on TikTok, although Wendy pointed out that she has more Instagram followers.

On Saturday, July 10, Matima's mother, Chanelle Clark, told CBS Philly that the talk show host's segment about him was "so disrespectful" and that she was hurt because Wendy made her comments without having been acquainted with him.