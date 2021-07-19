How Jason Sudeikis Tames His Inner Led Tasso

Watch : Does Jason Sudeikis Have a Personal Led Tasso?

It's not just Ted Lasso who has a dark side.

For those who may've missed it, viewers got a taste of Coach Ted's angry side, aptly named "Led Tasso," in June thanks to a new trailer for season two, which returns July 23 on Apple TV+. Specifically, a fiery Ted stormed onto the pitch and knocked over the water table before shouting, "Alright, you little turd birds, start touching your toes."

And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, co-stars and co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt revealed that they could relate to Ted's angry alter ego. For Jason, who plays the titular character in the critically acclaimed comedy, he certainly enjoyed letting loose for the laugh-out-loud scene.

"It did feel all right," the former Saturday Night Live star told E! News. "It was a fun thing to yell and play sort of that aggro energy, like in a heightened comedy space. But then also, because Ted doesn't swear, to try to come up with alternate ways of cussing out the players without using any cuss words, you have a tendency to get inventive, alliterative and rhyming usually helps too. Which is, I think, why we end up using turd birds right off the bat."