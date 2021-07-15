Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
See Dove Cameron Flirt With Keegan-Michael Key in Hilarious Schmigadoon! Sneak Peek

In this exclusive clip from Schmigadoon!, which premieres July 16 on Apple TV+, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) has a very flirtatious conversation with Betsy (Dove Cameron).

The way to a man's heart is through a deliciously packed picnic basket—and sexual innuendo.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, which premieres July 16, Dove Cameron, as Betsy McDonough, follows this very strategy to win over Josh (played by Keegan-Michael Key).

For those who may've missed the preview, the new musical comedy stars Cecily Strong and Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple who find themselves trapped in a town that just happens to be a Golden Age musical. The only way out? The discovery of true love.

So, it's safe to say that Melissa's loss is Betsy's gain in this exclusive clip. "I'm so sorry to hear about you splittin' up with Miss Melissa," Betsy says at the start of the clip. "Though I do suppose that means you'll be looking for a basket to bid on tonight."

Despite his initial hesitation, Josh remembers his predicament and asks more about the town function. According to Betsy, Josh has arrived just in time for the annual picnic basket auction, which raises money to replace the books burned by the reverend's wife.

"Every gal in town makes up a picnic basket to auction off to the men in town," she explains. "And the highest bid gets the basket plus dinner with the gal who made it. And maybe a little something special for dessert."

Taken aback by Betsy's subtle come-on, Josh is left speechless. Maintaining her composure, Betsy continues, "Though it is a secret whose basket's whose. So, even if someone wanted to, he would have no way of knowing which basket was mine."

With a twirl of her blonde hair, Betsy adds, "So, what do you say, Mr. Skinner? You comin' tonight?"

Apple TV+

Before the stunned Josh can respond, Betsy's sisters surround the Schmigadoon newcomer. Enjoying the attention, Josh responds, "I'll come. I'll come. For the library. And, actually, it's Dr. Skinner."

If Betsy didn't have her eyes set on Josh before, she does now. And, from what Cameron told E! News in an exclusive chat, she'll interact plenty more with Key in season one.

On working with the Key & Peele star, Cameron shared, "We just became best friends truly, which was weird. He was the last person that I thought was going to be my best friend. But I was like, 'Where's my buddy?' Like, every day. It was amazing. It was so magical."

For a taste of what's to come, watch the exclusive sneak peek above.

Schmigadoon! premieres July 16 on Apple TV+.

