See Dove Cameron Flirt With Keegan-Michael Key in Hilarious Schmigadoon! Sneak Peek

The way to a man's heart is through a deliciously packed picnic basket—and sexual innuendo.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon!, which premieres July 16, Dove Cameron, as Betsy McDonough, follows this very strategy to win over Josh (played by Keegan-Michael Key).

For those who may've missed the preview, the new musical comedy stars Cecily Strong and Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple who find themselves trapped in a town that just happens to be a Golden Age musical. The only way out? The discovery of true love.

So, it's safe to say that Melissa's loss is Betsy's gain in this exclusive clip. "I'm so sorry to hear about you splittin' up with Miss Melissa," Betsy says at the start of the clip. "Though I do suppose that means you'll be looking for a basket to bid on tonight."

Despite his initial hesitation, Josh remembers his predicament and asks more about the town function. According to Betsy, Josh has arrived just in time for the annual picnic basket auction, which raises money to replace the books burned by the reverend's wife.