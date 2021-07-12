Why the Royal Family Is Being Called Out Over Prince William's Tweet Condemning Racism

Watch : Prince Harry & Prince William Unite to Unveil Diana Statue

Prince William stood up for England​'s Black soccer players on the receiving end of racist comments—but some fans noted what they perceived as hypocrisy on his end.

Following the Euro final game on Sunday, July 11, in which England lost 3-2 against Italy, William shared a message on Twitter.

The royal wrote, "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night's match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour."

He added, "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

However, fans on the social media site were not receptive to William's message for one specific reason: Meghan Markle.

In March, the former duchess came forward in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. During the interview, Meghan spoke at length about the alleged racism she endured from the royal family, as well as the British tabloids.

Now many people are taking issue with William's new message on Twitter, as they wonder why he's taking a stance now, rather than at the peak of Meghan's alleged suffering.