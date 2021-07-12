Why Halle Bailey Says Filming The Little Mermaid Was the “Toughest” Experience Ever

Watch : Yara Shahidi Says Halle Bailey "Couldn't Be More Perfect" for "Little Mermaid"

Wouldn't you think she's the girl—the girl who has everything?

Yet, it seems Halle Bailey has learned the seaweed is always greener in somebody else's lake. The actress, who just finished filming Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid, explained that playing Ariel has been one of the most difficult experiences for her because she missed her family.

"it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," Halle wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 12. "this experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

The feeling appears to be mutual for her big sister, Chloe Bailey, who wrote, "SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!! now come back home to me!!!!!"

Along with her candid message, Halle shared an early photo of herself as Ariel, taking in the sunset from the shore, much to the delight of Disney fans.