Do Chip & Joanna Gaines Ever Need A Break From Each Other? The Couple Says....

Watch : How Chip & Joanna Gaines Make Working Together Work

18 years later, but it still feels like yesterday.

Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines prove that they're anything but a work in progress. After nailing marriage (the couple recently celebrated their 18-year anniversary on May 31) and building the highly-anticipated Discovery+ platform Magnolia Network, premiering July 15, the Gaines' are proof that soulmates exist.

The Waco, Texas-based parents of five exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Erin Lim on July 12 that their success has been "quite the journey," as Chip joked.

"God help us all," Joanna said with a laugh as Chip teased her with his long-grown hair. Yet, the couple who are admittedly together "24/7" shockingly never need alone time. Well, at least Chip doesn't.

"I need zero breaks from Jo," he gushed. "And Jo's like, 'Just take a little break, just a couple of days apart for a girls' trip.'"

As Joanna discussed, their Magnolia Network is arriving on the streaming platform at a special time. "I think what I'm most excited about is it's landing in a time and space where people are needing to feel that encouragement, that hope and inspiration," she mused.