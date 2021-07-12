What’s Next For Scooter Braun and Wife Yael After “Rough Patch”

Watch : Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Split After Celebrating 7 Year Marriage

For Scooter Braun and wife Yael, trouble had been brewing in paradise.

Though news broke July 11 that the pair of seven years were going their separate ways, they had actually "been going through a rough patch for several months," a source close to Yael exclusively told E! News, "and decided that separating was for the best."

But this may not be the end of the road for Yael and Scooter, who share kids Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2. "They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," the source added. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now being apart is for the best."

To make sure their kids are adjusting, they aren't rushing into any major decisions. Take, for example, "they are still living together now," a second source previously shared with E!, noting "Scooter will be moving out soon."