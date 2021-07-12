Drake Bell Sentenced to 2 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Watch : Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12. He must also register as a sex offender in the state of Ohio.

The ruling came nearly three weeks after the 35-year-old actor pleaded guilty via Zoom to one count of attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor, on June 23.

"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," he said ahead of the sentencing, per NBC News. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."

Bell, whose legal name is Jared "Drake" Bell and who starred on the Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh in the early 2000s, was arrested by the Cleveland Division of Police and charged with both counts on June 3. He was released on a personal $2,500 bond and initially pleaded not guilty to both charges.