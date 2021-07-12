Kim Kardashian Strips Down to Show Support for Sister Kendall Jenner's New Business

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Bikini From Palm Springs Vacay

A national treasure.

National park or not, Kim Kardashian stripped down in a picturesque forest to flaunt her fit physique in a special message of support for sister Kendall Jenner's new 818 tequila brand.

"Supportive Sister 818," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned with a cactus emoji on July 12. The SKIMS founder is surrounded by tall trees in what fans think might have been from her recent Fourth of July family trip to Idaho.

Kim is holding a Cacti hard seltzer drink, created by Travis Scott, in the first photo while posing in a branded 818 green baseball hat that reads "Kenny's tequila delivery" in a nod to her model sister's nickname. The mother of four stuns in a matching green textured bikini and body chain across her toned stomach.

Kim K then takes a tumble in the grass, posing with both the 818 tequila bottle and Cacti can by her side as Kim looks up at the sun and smiles. The final snapshot is a close-up of Kim's frame with a large gold cross dipping into her cleavage. It's clear that Kendall (and probably Travis) approves of this endorsement!