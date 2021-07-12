Dress Like an Olympian In Kim Kardashian's Skims Team USA Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims might as well win a gold medal in the loungewear category. She announced the Skims collaboration with Team USA for a limited-edition collection of collection of sleepwear and loungewear for all U.S. female athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2021.

The capsule was "developed with comfort and support at the forefront," per a press release from the brand. The pieces will help the athletes cool down and get the best rest possible throughout the competition. Team USA athletes Alex Morgan, Haley Anderson, Scout Bassett, A'ja Wilson, and Dalilah Muhammed were featured in the campaign for the collection.

The athletes aren't the only ones who get the patriotic Skims apparel. The limited-edition collection is now available to purchase. Check out some of the pieces below.