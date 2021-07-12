Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Claps Back at Claim She's in Her "Flop Era"

Billie Eilish fired back after coming across a social media comment that read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…" Read the Grammy winner's epic response below.

Billie Eilish doesn't have time for haters.

The 19-year-old singer clapped back at her critics in a video shared to TikTok on Monday, July 12. Giving followers a glimpse at some of the negative comments she receives, Eilish shared one that read, "It is just me or is Billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…" 

The "bad guy" star then responded with a message of her own. "Literally all I see on this app," she captioned the clip. "Eat my dust my t-ts are bigger than yours."

Oh, and that song playing in the background of the video? That's Eilish's new hit "NDA." And in case her naysayers weren't keeping track, the corresponding music video already has more than 11.6 million views on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Eilish has dealt with trolls. In fact, she told BBC Breakfast there was a point last year when she fully stopped reading Instagram comments because it was "ruining my life." 

"It's weird," Eilish said. "Like, the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

Still, the artist isn't letting her haters bring her down.

She's getting ready to release her new album Happier Than Ever on July 30. And as the title suggests, she's happy in life. 

"I hated every aspect of fame," she said during a May interview for On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I didn't want any of it. I wanted a normal life. I wanted this, I wanted this, I wanted this, and all I did was complain. And then it manifested. It just got to a place where I'm happy now and I feel confident in it. And it's dope. It's so nice to just feel differently."

And if her trolls have anything else to say, they can look to her seven Grammys.

