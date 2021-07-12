Big Brother's Elena Davies Reveals How Much She Got Paid for Being on the Show

Watch : Julie Chen Reveals She Was Forced to Host "Big Brother"

While some go on certain reality television shows for other agendas, competing on Big Brother is all about who will win the $500,000 cash prize.

While many fans are aware that houseguests get weekly stipends, which isn't always the case for reality stars, one former contestant got real about how much money she specifically made on the CBS series.

"We're paid a stipend per week," Elena Davies, who competed on Big Brother season 19 in 2017, said on The Bachelorette's Jason Tartick's Dear Media podcast Trading Secrets on Monday, July 12. "$1,000 per week, [for] as long as you film. So if, like say you are the first person sent home and you only film six hours in the house, you get your thousand."

Davies, who was evicted on day 68 in the Big Brother house before going to the jury house, further broke down her pay.

"I technically filmed the entire season," she recalled. "So I got paid the entire 13 weeks stipend or whatever. It was a thousand dollars a week, but I also won a competition that was a luxury comp."