Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Celebrates 3rd Birthday at Party Fit for a Princess

Cardi B might be the new queen of kids' parties.

Because her and husband Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus received one fit for a princess to celebrate her third birthday.

On Saturday, July 10, the "WAP" rapper, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, shared on her Instagram Story more than two dozen videos from the epic bash, which featured appearances from performers playing Disney princesses Cinderella, Belle, Aurora and Tiana.

Wearing a pink tulle princess dress herself, Kulture arrived at the party with her parents in a Cinderella-inspired carriage. The beloved Disney icon also inspired the child's birthday cake theme.

The party venue featured whimsical, colorful balloon displays, a petting zoo, plenty of merch for the kids, multiple ball pits and plenty of delicious food, including a crab leg tower.

Later in the night, the adults had a big dance session, with Cardi B enjoying some twerking time with her husband.