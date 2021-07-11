Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Support at 2021 ESPYS Following Olympics Suspension

Watch : Sha'Carri Richardson Officially Off Olympic Roster

Sha'Carri Richardson is still welcome at the 2021 ESPYS.

On July 10, the track and field star was spotted in the audience of ABC and ESPN's annual award show. During Anthony Mackie's opening monologue, the host delivered a special message for the athlete who will no longer be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Sha'Carri Richardson is here. Louisiana's finest, LSU track star," he shared with the audience. "USA Track and field, how do you mess it up, dawg? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed?"

The actor continued, "Weed is a dehansing drug. It doesn't make you do anything, but want to watch another episode of Bob's Burgers. I mean, you never saw Snoop Dogg run anywhere. I don't know how you justify not letting her run."

Back on July 6, NBC News reported that Sha'Carri was not selected for the U.S. 4x100 meter relay team, despite winning the 100-meter race during the Olympic trials in June. She faced a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana, which violates the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.