ESPYS 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Anthony Mackie is set to host the 2021 ESPYS with appearances from your favorite athletes and celebrities. See photos of the stars who walked the red carpet.

When it comes to the 2021 ESPYS, it's officially game time.

After much anticipation, your favorite players and celebrities are coming together in New York City on Saturday, July 10, to recognize major sports achievements, relive unforgettable moments and salute the leading athletes in a wide variety of sports.

But first, make it fashion: Several top athletes and other stars are walking the red carpet, including WWE stars Bianca Belair and Sasha BanksTracy Morgan, TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and sister Dixie D'Amelio and The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, marking their first public event as a couple.

Hosted by Anthony Mackie, the live telecast promises to bring many must-see moments. And regardless of if you are a beginner or expert when it comes to athletic competition, chances are you're going to enjoy the always inspiring show.

Nina Dobrev, Zachary Levi, Kane Brown and Robin Roberts are just some of the familiar faces slated to present the biggest awards of the night. Plus, it's hard to resist an appearance from athletic legends like Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Before any awards are handed out, however, this year's attendees are hitting the red carpet outside The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City.

We're keeping track of all the fabulous fashion and fierce looks in our gallery updating throughout the night below. Perhaps some of these stars deserve a trophy for their great taste.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The A-list actress prepares to present one of the biggest awards of the night. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Rob Gronkowski

Gronk has arrived! The NFL player has some fun posing for photographers. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka

The tennis star gets glammed up for the red carpet.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James

The Bachelor couple arrives together.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio & Dixie D'Amelio

The TikTok star sisters arrive with their parents.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Anthony Mackie

The Marvel star and host of the 2021 ESPYs has arrived.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Zachary Levi & Caroline Tyler

The Shazam star and his guest are all smiles as they arrive for the awards ceremony.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sasha Banks

The WWE star wears a cut-out gown.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde & Mikaela Shiffrin

The skiing power couple walk the ESPYS red carpet together.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Zaila Avant-garde

The14-year-old from Louisiana, who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, wears a teal gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Iliza Shlesinger

The actress and comedienne showcases a sleek black style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tracy Morgan & Maven Sonae Morgan

The actor and his daughter make the ESPYs a father-daughter date.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Sabrina Ionescu

The WNBA player walks the red carpet with her date.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jocelyn Alo, Giselle Juarez & Shannon Saile

The University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team players and National Championship winners showcase a patriotic group style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Bianca Belair

The WWE star wears a sparkling red gown.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Desus Nice & The Kid Mero

The Desus & Mero hosts show off their style at the ESPYS.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chase Young

The NFL star poses on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Devonta Smith

The NFL player sports a yellow style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jordan Hamilton & Betnijah Laney

The WNBA star and basketball player pose together on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Sarah Fuller

The Vanderbilt Commodore soccer player poses in a leopard-print gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tyler Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. & Johnny Juzang

UCLA Basketball in the house! 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Vernon Davis

The former NFL star is all smiles.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Dude Perfect

The YouTube quintest, made up of Coby Cotton, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert and Cory Cotton, appears together.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Chloe Kim

The Olympic snowboarder strikes a pose.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kurt Warner

The retired NFL star strikes a pose.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jalen Suggs

The basketball player is all smiles.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Jared Butler

The basketball player appears with his date.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Kane Brown

The singer is all smiles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Paige Bueckers

The UConn Huskies basketball player shows some skin.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Ronald Jones II

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star strikes a pose.

