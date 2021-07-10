Addison Rae Jokingly Responds to Criticism Over UFC Reporter Photo

Looks like Addison Rae found herself stuck in a wrestling match with public opinion.
The 20-year-old TikTok star found herself in hot water after excitedly sharing photos of herself at a preliminary event for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas on July 9. The "Obsessed" singer stood in a yellow dress, holding a UFC-branded microphone. She captioned the post, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment."
However, turns out that many on the internet just misunderstood the tweet.
"She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they're from the same town, Lafayette," a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News. "She's not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She'll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities."
While it's not unusual for influencers and celebrities to ask questions on the red carpet at events, many folks on Twitter were downright outraged at the idea of her working as a reporter. So much so, that Addison was a trending topic due to her tweet.
After the backlash, Addison jokingly tweeted, "Nvm y'all got me fired."
Some users seemed to poke fun at the star for dropping out of Louisiana State University as she rose to TikTok fame. Addison began her freshman year at LSU with around 300,000 followers on TikTok. She recalled in a video with James Charles in March 2020 that her first trip to Los Angeles in September 2019 included a press opportunity and networking with other influential TikTok creators.
"It was happening so fast, and so I kept coming back and forth," Addison explained. "Finally, December comes around, and I'm like, 'You know what? I think I want to move here.'"
Addison's career as an influencer has proven lucrative, as she made about $5 million between 2019 and 2020, according to Forbes. And she currently has more than 81.9 million followers on TikTok.
Addison, like many social media stars, has faced criticism for trying to break through to mainstream media. When she released her first single "Obsessed," many were quick to tear the song apart.
Addison is also set to make her acting career debut in an upcoming She's All That remake, He's All That.