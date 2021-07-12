Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Score 20% Off Miranda Kerr's Glow-Inducing Skincare Products

The model's skincare line Kora Organics offers some pretty amazing products that your skin will love. Better yet, everything on their site is on sale just for E! shoppers.

By Emily Spain Jul 12, 2021 12:00 PMTags
BeautyShoppingMiranda KerrShop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsFlash SaleShop Girl Summer
E-Comm: Shop Girl Summer, Miranda Kerr, Miranda Kerr x Kora Organics Kora Organics

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to achieve and maintain glowing skin, it's Miranda Kerr. Her secret? Transformative and nourishing products from her skincare line Kora Organics.

Loved by celebrities and skincare fanatics alike, the beauty brand offers an award-winning line of certified organic and certified natural products. From the turmeric brightening & exfoliating mask to the Noni Glow Face Oil and, most recently, the Minty Mineral Hydration Mist, Kora's range of products will help you glow year-round.

If you've ever wanted to try out Kora Organics, now is the time. Today through 8/12, the skincare brand is offering 20% off sitewide with code: SUMMER20, a deal exclusive to E! shoppers.

Although we recommend any and all Kora Organics products, we rounded up a few of our faves to get you started on your journey to glowing skin. 

read
Score Major Savings on Celeb-Loved Styles From White Fox Boutique

Minty Mineral Hydration Mist

Kora Organic's latest innovation is a hydrating, revitalizing and soothing facial mist powered by ingredients like aloe vera, microalgae, blue daisy and sea water. Perfect for refreshing makeup and keeping skin packed with moisture all summer!

$40
$32
Kora Organics

Turmeric Glow Moisturizer

Thanks to a blend of maracuja oil, turmeric, marine micro algae and more nourishing ingredients, this multi-tasking moisturizer targets common skincare concerns like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, dullness, plus fine lines and wrinkles. 

$58
$46
Kora Organics

Trending Stories

1

These 23 Secrets About Point Break Are a Total State of Mind

2

Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

3

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

Noni Glow Face Oil

Treat your skin to a powerful blend of antioxidants and essential fatty acids all sourced from certified organic noni extract, rosehip oil, pomegranate oil and sea buckthorn oil. Not to mention, it will seriously nourish, smooth and brighten your skin.

$68
$54
Kora Organics

Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask

Relax and unwind with this exfoliating mask that will help brighten skin through ingredients like turmeric, aspen bark, rosehip seeds, papaya enzymes and peppermint.

$48
$47
Kora Organics

Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil

Thanks to powerful active ingredients like silver ear mushroom, babassu oil, apple seed oil and sunflower seed oil, this cleanser will help remove impurities while being gentle on skin.

$40
$32
Kora Organics

Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum

This serum includes a transformative blend of actives like the Vitamin C Superfruit Complex which helps to boost skin's protection against the damaging effects of free radicals. Plus, it will help even skin tone and brighten!

$68
$54
Kora Organics

Noni Night Alpha Resurfacing Serum

Featuring an 8% active blend of exfoliants like Lactic Acid, Lemon Peel and Caviar Lime, this award-winning serum aims to smooth and refine your complexion. 

$72
$55
Kora Organics

Heart-Shaped Rose Quartz Facial Sculptor

We're obsessed with this heart-shaped facial sculptor. Harnessing the power energy of rose quartz, use this tool to sculpt, tone and contour your face while allowing skincare products to penetrate deeper into skin.

$58
$46
Kora Organics

For more savings, check out today's best sales.

Trending Stories

1

These 23 Secrets About Point Break Are a Total State of Mind

2

Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

3

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

4

Ashley Olsen Hikes With a Machete in Rare Photo Shared by Her BF

5

Meet Olympians With Famous Ties

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez Likes Pic of Ben Affleck on Bennifer Fan Account

Billie Eilish Claps Back at Claim She's in Her "Flop Era"

Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

Score 20% Off Miranda Kerr's Glow-Inducing Skincare Products

This $5 Mascara Has 117,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

You Won't Believe How Much Elena Davies Made on Big Brother

These 23 Secrets About Point Break Are a Total State of Mind