Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Biermann Addresses "Awful" Speculation About Her Weight Loss

Watch : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Ariana Biermann is "so over" the speculation about her recent weight loss.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak denied she's suffering from an eating disorder on Friday, July 9, writing on her Instagram Story that she's tired of people "acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight." Ariana admitted she's slimmed down, but said it's "ridiculous and awful" for people to assume her weight loss is because of an illness.

"Please stop," she wrote. "I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to were [sic] I am today. I am not sick."

The influencer explained she gradually lost the weight over the course of the past few years, starting when she was in her sophomore year of high school. At that point, she said she weighed 167 pounds and in January 2020 devoted herself to "really working out, eating healthy." Ariana shared, "I am now 118 over a year and a half later."