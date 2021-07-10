How Kanye West Played a Role in Supporting Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Rebrand

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Bikini From Palm Springs Vacay

Even in divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are an unstoppable team.

After officially separating earlier this year, Kim is getting another fresh start by revamping her cosmetics business—with a little help from her ex.

As Kim announced on July 6, she will overhaul her KKW Beauty brand after shutting down the site on Aug. 1. She tweeted that she'll be introducing "a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look."

A source close to Kim tells E! News about the reason behind the switch-up, saying, "She was ready for something different and wants to come back totally fresh and new."

But before you get too ahead of yourself, know that her rebrand was not motivated by any changes to her last name, despite fan speculation that she would drop the rapper's last initial from KKW Beauty.

The insider explains that her "full rebrand" has "been in the works" for some time. The redesign "is separate from her name and not related to that."