This $5 Mascara Has 117,500+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

These are just some of the 5-star reviews from ecstatic Amazon shoppers:

"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can't stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn't budge! I love it!!"

"My lashes are so fair and thin that its hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume. This mascara is so good! It was easy and was a flawless result for an affordable price. 100% would recommend."

"I figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it's just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I've been using! It's not waterproof but I can wear it all day at work and then to a super high intensity work out class and it still looks great."

"This has became my favorite mascara. It lasts & doesn't dry super fast so you can build it as much as you want. It comes off easily with my eye makeup remover & doesn't flake throughout the day. I also love the wand (this part is huge for me) it glides the mascara on perfectly & separates my lashes."

"I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it. I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic, I buy mascara constantly and always try and find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far."

"I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS, especially since the price is so cheap! It's a steal. Better than all the higher end mascaras I've tried and the drug store ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out."