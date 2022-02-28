This $5 Mascara Has 161,100+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you been searching high and low for the perfect mascara? Are you losing your patience applying false eyelashes? Are you tired of regularly shelling out money on eyelash extensions? The answer to all of those questions is that you haven't tried the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. If you have, then you wouldn't be spending your time and money on other lash enhancement options.
Believe it or not, this miraculous mascara is just $5. And, before you question a $5 beauty recommendation, just check out the 161,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy customers.
This smudge-proof mascara defines and separates lashes, delivering dramatic volume without clumps thanks to its conic fiber brush that captures every. single. lash. And there's no need to worry about sweating off your mascara throughout a long day. This one doesn't flake, fade, or wear away. You'll instantly notice a difference when you apply Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, but if you want to turn the volume up a notch, you can go for the second coat.
If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," keep on scrolling to find out why so many Amazon customers think this is a holy grail mascara.
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara- Gluten & Cruelty Free
You will get that false eyelash look when you use the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara. There's also a waterproof version, if that's your preference. If you like to switch back and forth between a regular mascara and waterproof, get this duo with both mascara options.
These are just some of the 5-star reviews from ecstatic Amazon shoppers:
A customer raved, "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can't stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn't budge! I love it!!"
Another fan of the mascara said, "My lashes are so fair and thin that its hard for me to find mascara that will give me such great volume. This mascara is so good! It was easy and was a flawless result for an affordable price. 100% would recommend."
"I figured why not try it for $5 and to my surprise it's just as good if not better than the $20 mascara I've been using! It's not waterproof but I can wear it all day at work and then to a super high intensity work out class and it still looks great," an Amazon shopper said.
Another customer said, "This has became my favorite mascara. It lasts & doesn't dry super fast so you can build it as much as you want. It comes off easily with my eye makeup remover & doesn't flake throughout the day. I also love the wand (this part is huge for me) it glides the mascara on perfectly & separates my lashes."
"I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it. I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic, I buy mascara constantly and always try and find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far," a shopper gushed.
An Amazon customer said, "I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS, especially since the price is so cheap! It's a steal. Better than all the higher end mascaras I've tried and the drug store ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out."
