Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Makes Tokyo Olympics Team: Meet Olympians With Famous Ties

One upcoming Tokyo Olympics equestrian was definitely born to ride.

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of legendary rock star Bruce Springsteen, will compete with the U.S. show jumping team along with her stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.

"Been dreaming of this since I can remember!" she wrote on Instagram on July 6, a day after the new was announced. "Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!! Honored to be a part of this team with @laurakraut @teamkpf and @mclainward.official. There's no horse in the world I'd rather be on this journey with, thank you Don! You're my horse of a lifetime...Let's go USA!"

Jessica has worked hard to get to the Olympics. She was an alternate at the 2012 games in London but did not make the cut at all for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Over the years, there have been several Olympians with ties to Hollywood. Some celebs have a parent who competed in the Olympic Games, such as Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, whose dad Caitlyn Jenner won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada. She would go on to win over a new generation of fans by starring with her family on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and later, on her own spinoff I Am Cait.

Other people who come from famous families, or were primarily known for an entertainment career, became Olympians themselves.