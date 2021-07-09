Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Anna Wintour is going to become a grandmother again! Her daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her first child, according to reports.

Exciting news! Anna Wintour is going to become a grandma again. That's all.

The 71-year-old's daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her and Francesco Carrozzini's first child, who will be the third grandchild for Vogue's famous editor-in-chief.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be showcased her baby bump during a recent anniversary trip with her husband in Portofino, Italy, where they exchanged vows three years ago, as seen in photos Page Six published on Thursday, July 8.  Sources close to Bee told the outlet, which broke the news, that she and Francesco are expecting and that those close to the couple are very excited.

In addition a source close to Anna told People in comments published Friday, July 9, "It's true and everyone is thrilled for Bee — and Anna!"

Reps for Anna's daughter and Vogue had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Anna is already a grandmother to her eldest son Charles Shaffer and wife Elizabeth's two daughters Caroline, 4, and Ella, 2.

News about Bee's pregnancy comes days after she and Francesco celebrated their third anniversary.

Bee, who works in theater production and used to work on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and Francesco, a film director whose late mother Franca Sozzani served as Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief, got engaged in 2017. She publicly debuted her engagement ring at that year's Met Gala.

Bee and Francesco married in early July 2018 at Anna's home on Long Island, New York. Later that month, the couple had a second wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. The bride wore an ivory lace gown with a matching lace veil, while the groom sported a dapper navy blue suit.

