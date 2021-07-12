See Gael Tell Callie How He Really Feels in Moving Good Trouble Sneak Peek

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Could there be trouble in Callie and Gael's future?

In this sneak peek from Good Trouble, which returns with new episodes on July 14, viewers get a taste of what's next for the star-crossed Coterie couple. For those who need a refresher, in the midseason finale, a jaw-dropping reveal seemingly threw a wrench into Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Gael (Tommy Martinez)'s budding reconciliation.

We're, of course, talking about the news that Gael's brief fling with Isabella (Priscilla Quintana) resulted in a pregnancy. Thankfully, as the new clip below teases, not all hope is lost for the twosome.

Gael starts off following the big reveal, "I just can't let her do this alone."

Callie is, understandably, confused as she didn't realize that Gael and Isabella were ever a thing. Yet, as Gael clarifies, they only ever "hooked up once," adding, "It wasn't anything serious."

Realizing the tough position Gael is in, Callie assures her friend that she understands he's trying to do the right thing. "I love that about you," she admits. "And I'm here if you need a friend—or a babysitter."