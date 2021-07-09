Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Blessed Us With More PDA Vacation Photos

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde just couldn't keep their hands off each other as they cuddled up on a yacht and in the water during their trip to Italy's romantic Tuscany region.

By Ryan Gajewski Jul 09, 2021 8:02 PMTags
VacationOlivia WildeCouplesCelebritiesHarry StylesItaly
Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde continue to give fans plenty to adore on their steamy getaway. 

The pair recently flew to Italy and were spotted relaxing on a yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea, as seen in photographs that were taken earlier this month and made public on Friday, July 9.

The new images show the couple heating things up while enjoying some PDA as they took a dip in the water, in addition to soaking up some rays on the boat. E! News previously published other shots of Harry and Olivia from the picturesque trip. 

An eyewitness had told E! News that the 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old Booksmart director visited the towns of Porto Ercole and Argentario in the Tuscany region, where they didn't seem to make any effort to hide their affection. 

"They swam and laid out on the deck making out and holding each other close," the onlooker shared. "They drank the local wine and seemed very much in love. They were always very affectionate kissing, hugging and holding each other at all times."

photos
25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

Continue scrolling to see all of the trip's sweet scenes, including the newly public ones.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
That's Amore

Harry plants a kiss on Olivia's lips as they lounge on the boat's deck.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Picture Perfect

The singer takes a photo of his girlfriend as she reads a book on the boat.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Cowabunga

Harry expertly jumps into the water while Olivia watches from her spot on the boat.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Deep Sea Divers

The couple enjoys a splash in the ocean during their Italian getaway.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Best Day Ever

Harry to Olivia, probably: "Just let me adore you."

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Just Keep Swimming

The pair takes a look at the underwater creatures with their practical goggles.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Hugs & Kisses

Olivia and Harry share a kiss as they take a dip in the waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Sweet Creature

The 27 year old shows off his many tattoos while wearing a pair of black swim trunks.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Love Boat

It's safe to say Harry "Lights Up" when he's around Olivia.

MADSEA / BACKGRID
Adore You

Some time ago, fans noticed Harry gave Olivia his cross pendant, which rests on her sun-kissed back.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani's Sons Look So Grown Up in Wedding Pic With Blake Shelton

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

4

See Sex/Life Stars Sarah Shahi & Adam Demos' Flirty IG Comments

5

Britney Spears Tells Haters to "Kiss My Ass" After Posing Topless

Latest News

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Inside the Love Lives of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars

The Coolest Hotels Near National Parks

The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish and More New Music Musts

Wendy Williams Faces Backlash for Segment on TikTok Star Swavy's Death

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Bless Us With More PDA Vacation Photos

Exclusive

See Sofia Carson Dish on Her Descendants "Family" Group Chat