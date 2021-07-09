You'll Feel like Part of the Tune Squad with These Space Jam Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After decades of waiting, the highly-anticipated Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, is upon us. Of course, there are some new fans in the mix, but a lot of us are getting nostalgic about the movie we've loved for years. This is the perfect time to stock up on some Space Jam gear celebrating LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and the rest of the Tune Squad.

Keep on scrolling to score Space Jam apparel for men, women, kids, and plus size shoppers along with some games and accessories for the whole family to enjoy.