You Have to See Stormi Webster's Adorable Cameo in Kylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Video

Watch : Watch Stormi Webster Help Mom Kylie Jenner Unbox Balenciaga Pumps

Kylie Jenner makes being a working mom look easy—especially when your daughter is your BFF!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dropped the first episode of Inside Kylie Cosmetics, a special three-part series highlighting the rise of Kylie's billion-dollar brand. But three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show in just the first few minutes of Part One: The Beginning on Friday, July 9.

"I'm going to start my interview and then when I'm done, we're going to go home, 'k?" Kylie adorably tells Stormi, as the tot giggles, "Later!" while running away.

Stormi soon comes back to say hi to her mommy, and gets distracted by pink Starburst candies. "Get out of here!" Kylie says with a smile before giggling. "Her laugh too, running out. She's so mischievous."

Kylie Cosmetics is officially re-launching on July 15 to feature new "clean and vegan products" for customers. Kylie was just 17 years old when she launched the mega-brand, solidifying her beauty empire that started with lip kits in Nov. 2015.