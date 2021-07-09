Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Share Delightfully Shady Thoughts on Former RHOP Star Monique Samuels

Our favorite shady ladies are finally back!
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns this Sunday for season six and co-stars Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant are sharing their delightfully honest opinions on former cast member Monique Samuels, who departed the Bravo show after last season's physical altercation with Candiace Dillard (and tons of reunion drama with all the RHOP ladies).
"To be honest, we do not utter Monique's name, not one time, so to say that she wasn't missed was kind of an understatement," Robyn told E! News exclusively. "That's no knock to her, it's just we as grown women chose to move forward and not dwell in the past."
Robyn continued, "And, on the flip side, there's a new person coming around, Mia [Thornton], who has nothing to do with any of the drama of the past. It was refreshing to meet someone new that could care less about what happened in the past and wanted to meet us on her own."
She concluded, "So to say that Monique wasn't missed, that's an understatement. I'm not trying to be mean, we just had to move on and try to move forward."
When asked about Monique's absence this season, Gizelle simply responded with signature shade, "Who's Monique?"
Gizelle did share however, "Last season I found it to be toxic, and we had none of that. We had absolutely none of that."
Both stars also gushed over new Housewife Mia. Robyn shared, "This girl is like an open book. She shared so much about herself in probably my first couple times of meeting her. I know more about her than I ever knew about Monique in years."
Gizelle dished, "Mia, she was brought into the group by Karen [Huger]. We had a bit of a rocky start. I think she had somebody in her ear telling her things, but by the time the season was mid-way through, I was able to really spend some quality time with Mia. I absolutely love her. I think she's a great addition to the cast, and I think that she's kind of like a breath of fresh air for the fans. I think they'll love her."
The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres this Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
