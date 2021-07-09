Britney Spears Tells Haters to "Kiss My Ass" After Posing for Topless Photo

Watch : Britney Spears' Attorney of 13 Years Resigns--What's Going On?

Britney's back!

That seemed to be the subtle message fans took away from Britney Spears' nude Instagram post on July 7, when the singer shared a picture of her back from behind, while posing topless. She appeared to be in her bathroom in front of a sink, with her blonde hair swept to the side. The caption—three ballet slipper emojis—was simple enough, but still raised questions.

Some fans, emboldened by her tell-all testimony in court last month, commented with "FREE BRITNEY" and "Britney's back."

Others weren't so sure the picture was actually of the Grammy winner at all. "We know this isn't you," one wrote, with 9,000 more fans liking the comment, as another added, "Yall know this ain't Britney right??"

The clue was hidden in plain sight. As one fan asked, "Where are the tattoos?"

Britney normally has a flower fairy tattoo on her lower back, as well as a Hebrew neck tattoo that symbolizes healing. In her latest selfie, her body was totally ink-free.