Matthew Perry Is All Smiles in New Instagram Photo as He Enjoys "Happy Days"

Just over a month after Matthew Perry confirmed to E! News that he and his fiancée had ended things, the Friends alum shared a pic of himself looking content.

Could Matthew Perry be in better spirits? 

The 51-year-old Friends alum shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, July 7 that showed himself with a broad smile while wearing a black shirt and backwards cap as he sat at a restaurant table. His upbeat post comes just over a month after the star confirmed to E! News that he and 29-year-old literary manager Molly Hurwitz had ended their engagement

"Happy days…," Matthew captioned the shot. The actor may have subconsciously been channeling the Friends episode in which Phoebe's babies are delivered by a doctor who's obsessed with the character Fonzie from the classic sitcom Happy Days

Among the followers to like the post was his former co-star Courteney Cox. Matthew typically shares sponsored pics to social media, so it's unusual for him to post a candid one from his personal life. 

On June 1, Matthew confirmed to E! News in a statement that he and Molly, who started dating in 2018, had called it quits. The actor said in part, "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them." 

During HBO Max's highly anticipated Friends reunion that debuted in May, the 17 Again performer discussed the pain he remembered experiencing when the series' studio audience didn't enjoy his jokes. Matthew shared that he felt like he "was going to die" if he delivered a line that wasn't as well-received as he thought it should be. 

Last month, Jennifer Aniston admitted during a Today visit that she had no idea her co-star was dealing with such self-criticism. "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," she said at the time. 

His post can be seen, above. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

