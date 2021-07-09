Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Aren't in a Rush to Move Back in Together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have ticked many relationship milestones off their list, like meeting the parents and taking vacations together, but a source close to the Batman star exclusively tells E! News these two are holding off on moving in together.
"Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids," the source explains. "Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home."
The insider notes that their relationship is "going well as is," so the pair sees no need for either of them to relocate anytime soon. The source simply says, "They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not an issue."
Moreover, the couple gets their fair share of time together, whether it's on a staycation in Miami or going out to dinner with her two kids, Emme and Max.
Most recently, the "Dinero" singer and Gigli actor took off to the Hamptons for a getaway with Jen's children and parents. Over the Fourth of July weekend, they were photographed wearing matching outfits while on a walk at sunset. A source described the outing as a "nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family."
Jen herself told Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1 that this year is "the best time of my life." And though she didn't explicitly mention Ben, it's pretty obvious he's been a positive influence on her.
"I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better," she confessed, adding that she had previously gotten to a point where she was fine on her own. "And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."
While fate played a role in bringing her and Ben together after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez, a source previously confirmed Jen left her rental home in Miami so she could be closer to him. The insider said, "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben."
And Ben is putting in the effort, too. In June, an insider said he's "totally won the family over with his charm," including her kids who "think he's funny."