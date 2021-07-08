Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's New HBO Series Has Big Marriage Story Energy

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Talks Real Life Inspiration Behind "Marriage Story"

There's no Adam Driver or Scarlett Johansson, but we couldn't help but think about Marriage Story while watching the trailer for HBO's latest limited series.

Why? Well, in the first look for Scenes from a Marriage, which arrives on HBO in September, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain find themselves navigating the highs and lows of an intimate relationship. So, you can't blame us for immediately thinking of Noah Baumbach's 2019 film that was a fixture at all the big award shows.

In reality, we're likely getting déjà vu as the upcoming series is actually a remake of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries of the same name. For those unfamiliar with the original, the six-part series followed a couple as they worked through their complicated marriage, which was no stranger to infidelity and, at one point, a separation.

From what we can see in the new trailer below, it seems as though similar themes will be introduced in this iteration, which has been written and directed by Hagai Levi.